Kliff Kingsbury to give Cardinals players cellphone breaks during practices

A new coach for the Arizona Cardinals is not wasting any time by bringing in a new tact into team meetings: cellphone breaks.

During an NFL owners meeting Tuesday, Kliff Kingsbury said the players will get to use their phones every 20 or 30 minutes -- a time when the coach believes players typically start to lose focus or interest in the meeting.

The former Texas Tech coach used the same practice for the Red Raiders since 2012.

"You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we'll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus," Kingsbury said.

ESPN reports Kingsbury saw how short the young players' attention spans can be. Since the average NFL player is 25, he plans to use the technique with a few changes.

"I think coming from the college ranks to obviously, those young men, it's got to be quick hitters, 20 minutes at a time, give them a break and get them back in," he said. "We want to make sure that when we have them, they're focused, and they're locked in, and we're maximizing their time."
