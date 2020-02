Armstrong: Duke and UNC are going to wear what?!

UNC/Duke 100th Anniversary Jerseys release tomorrow



Are they playing in an elementary school gym? — Very Fun Uncle (@UncleCoolGuy) February 6, 2020

Not good. Try again — Morgan (@mtgish) February 6, 2020

Whoever thought this was a good idea should be fired IMMEDIATELY — Dixon Cider (@GoHeels252) February 6, 2020

I'm not one to second-guess Nike, as it has done fairly well for itself in the athletic apparel business, but they can't be serious this time.Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, Nike sent out this tweeted press release:This is where the record scratches ... because ... what? I mean look at these things.Fit for the intramural champs? Sure thing.For the annual manager's game the night before the rivalry? Absolutely.For the actual Duke at North Carolina game on Saturday? How??More from the release:OK. But still - did you look at them?Needless to say, the uniform reveal is being met with some skepticism.Or even more viscerally:The UNC news conference Thursday had already wrapped up before these were released, so we didn't get a chance to gather some player reaction , but you can bet it'll be a popular question Friday when Duke meets the media.