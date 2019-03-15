Sports

Armstrong: Power through the 'Zion fatigue' and enjoy the moment

Duke prepares for first game against UNC with Zion back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- I totally get the Zion fatigue that many non-Duke fans are suffering through. Yes, ESPN is constantly pumping his tires, yes he drowns out coverage of just about every other team, and yes college basketball should be about more than one player.

But have you seen him? Yes. You have. I know you have and even the most hardened skeptic knows in their heart of hearts that every bit of the hype is deserved.

Deep down, you enjoy watching Zion too and marveling at this generational phenomenon. To not enjoy the show is to deprive yourself of joy.

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, dunks against Syracuse on Thursday night at the ACC Tournament.



I've been doing this job for 20-plus years and have never seen anything like him. People who've been doing it much longer than me have never seen anything like him. It's because there's never been anything like him.

Comparisons are useless. Rodney Rogers probably comes closest, but even he's a distant cousin. Barkley? Nope. Williamson is a singular player, eye-poppingly dominant over every inch of the court, whether he's hammering home an alley-oop or volleyball-spiking an opponent's shot away.

Duke's Zion Williamson sails in for two if his 29 points against Syracuse.



He returned after six missed games last night vs Syracuse. While mortals would've likely dipped their toes into the shallow end and waded in, Zion backflipped and cannonballed off the 20m high dive.

A Duke and ACC Tournament record-breaking 13-13 from the field for 29 points and 14 rebounds, five steals and a decisive block. He blots out the sun. Nah, scratch that. He is the sun.

Credit: AP Images/Chuck Burton



This is all crazy, over-the-top hyperbole of course, but I've been watching him play, man. All of it is real.
