CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Something that once seemed impossible became a thrilling reality for dozens of children and adults at a North Carolina Beach over the weekend.
More than 400 volunteers came out to Carolina Beach on Sunday to help about 100 people with disabilities enjoy the ocean -- and even surf!
The Life Rolls On foundation travels the country, giving adaptive athletes the chance to enjoy the waves.
"It feels amazing when the waves hit you and you go fast," said Tim Hunter, once of the adaptive surfers who got to experience the water Sunday. "Regular people, they can surf on their legs. We got to surf on our stomachs."
Jesse Billauer founded Life Rolls On 18 years ago after becoming a quadriplegic after an accident. The organization aims to improve the quality of life for those living with disabilities through the joys of surfing and other athletic activities.
The adaptive surfing clinic was free and takes place annually at Carolina Beach.
Life Rolls On teaches athletes with disabilities how to surf at Carolina Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More