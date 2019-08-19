Atlantic Tire Championships to showcase professional tennis in Cary

"Cary Tennis Park is quite literally energized and electrified when the field of competitors hits our courts. You don't have to be a tennis fan to enjoy watching these matches since the atmosphere is just so much fun", said Sean Ferreira, Cary Tennis Park and Co-Tournament Director. "With activities and matches each day there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fabulous tennis at a facility that rivals the very best in the southeast. In a recent development, we are so excited to announce the Tennis Channel has selected our event for first ball to last ball coverage this year. We look forward to sharing our world-class competition and incredible atmosphere with the ATC international audience on both their cable and streaming channels."
Community events are an integral part of the week and are a big component to what makes the Atlantic Tire Championships special. "The Atlantic Tire Championships is all about community and we'll be showing our support in a variety of ways", said Ted Reese, Tournament Co-Director. "There will be several charity-related events throughout the tournament including an Abilities Tennis Exhibition Match on Stadium Court in between the evening pro matches on Thursday. Prior to that, over 30 Abilities athletes will take part in an on-court clinic. On Friday, we will be hosting the Women's Charity Classic round-robin & luncheon to benefit Transitions LifeCare. On Saturday, we will host the USTA statewide camp for NJTL juniors followed by an NC Wheelchair Clinic & Playday. It's important for us to give back to Cary and the surrounding community while also showcasing some exciting tennis."
The field for this $50,000 event will feature 48 singles players and 16 doubles teams. Players ranked as high as number 50 in the world typically compete in these Challenger level events. Tickets go on sale August 1 through Etix.com and are $10 and up. Tickets can be purchased online at the tournament website www.atlantictirechampionships.com, at the Cary Tennis Park, or by calling Etix (800) 514-3849. By phone call (800) 514-3849. Etix hours: Monday-Friday/ 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. EST. Saturday/10 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST & Sunday/noon - 8 p.m. EST. For more information log on to www.atlantictirechampionships.com.
About the USTA Pro Circuit
With more than 100 tournaments throughout the country and prize money ranging from $15,000 to upwards of $160,000, the USTA Pro Circuit is the largest developmental tennis circuit in the world and the pathway to the US Open and tour-level competition for aspiring tennis players. Now in its 40th year, the USTA Pro Circuit has been a launching pad for many of today's top pros, including Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova, John Isner, Sloane Stephens, Kei Nishikori, Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Garbine Muguruza. Follow the USTA Pro Circuit at #USTAProCircuit on social media and at www.procircuit.usta.com.