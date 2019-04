BATON ROUGE, Lousiana -- A senior gymnast from Auburn University will no longer compete after a devastating injury.Samantha Cerio broke both of her legs during a floor routine at Regionals in Baton Rouge.In a new Instagram post, Samantha wrote "I couldn't be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned."She is an aerospace engineering major expecting to graduate in May. After graduation, she will work for Boeing in Seattle.