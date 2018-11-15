RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --ABC11 Sports Reporter Bridget Condon, and "Bachelor" contestant Jenna Cooper stopped by Burn Boot Camp in West Raleigh recently.
Burn is designed mainly for women but it does offer coed classes at noon, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Multiple classes are offered each day, each hour from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, then at noon, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and then on Saturdays at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m.
Classes are 45 minutes and you'll never repeat the same workout.
Every day works a different part of the body, and the schedules are posted on Facebook and Instagram each Sunday leading into the week.
Free childcare is also included during workouts.
