Bandit Flight Team flyover is a Wolfpack football tradition

They call themselves the Bandit Flight Team, the six planes you see flying above Carter-Finley Stadium before NC State football games.The team is made up of 10 pilots and 4 ground coordinators. Seven of them are NC State graduates.The team flies sport aircraft, fully aerobatic planes that can go upside down - perfect for formation flying.There are six planes in the formation that are about five feet apart.They do two flyovers, one right after the national anthem finishes and one right before the team runs out of the tunnel.They've done the flyovers at all of NC State's home football games for about five seasons.