March Madness: Barack Obama picks Duke as NCAA champion; Gov. Cooper picks UNC

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama, who has claimed to be a Carolina fan at heart, picked Duke as the NCAA champion.
Just in the nick of time: My brackets have never been my one shining moment, but here we go again. You can check out my #MarchMadness picks here: https://t.co/c3bjNrIo4w pic.twitter.com/EcCUdnZjun— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 21, 2019
Obama's bracket has Duke beating Carolina in the final game.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper, a UNC alumnus, disagrees. He predicts UNC will beat Florida State, coached by North Carolina native Leonard Hamilton, in the championship game.
"I've become a big Florida State fan," Cooper said.
🎥It's that time of year again! Gov. Cooper makes his picks for the Big Dance with @AGoldFan and @joeovies. Check it out 👇 pic.twitter.com/PDJQLNqt6y— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 21, 2019
"I think this is the year, with their seniors and their strong core--I'm going to pick the Tar Heels winning the national championship," Cooper said.