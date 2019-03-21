Sports

March Madness: Barack Obama picks Duke as NCAA champion; Gov. Cooper picks UNC

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

As March Madness gets underway, thousands of brackets are getting filled.

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama, who has claimed to be a Carolina fan at heart, picked Duke as the NCAA champion.



Obama's bracket has Duke beating Carolina in the final game.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper, a UNC alumnus, disagrees. He predicts UNC will beat Florida State, coached by North Carolina native Leonard Hamilton, in the championship game.

"I've become a big Florida State fan," Cooper said.



"I think this is the year, with their seniors and their strong core--I'm going to pick the Tar Heels winning the national championship," Cooper said.
