KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WTVD) --A minor league baseball team in North Carolina may be looking to move away from its wildly popular team name.
The Kannapolis Intimidators are currently named in honor of racing legend Dale Earnhardt, who bought a share of the team before the 2001 season. However, the team is moving to a new stadium in 2020 and taking that opportunity to get a new name.
The team has launched a Branded New By You campaign, and are asking fans to suggest new names for the franchise.
However, the initial reaction has not been great. In a day, more than 1,000 people replied to the team's Tweet about getting a new name, most of those replies urge the team to stick with the Intimidators moniker.
NO! You can't replace a legend pic.twitter.com/gE1o0Lj1in— Thomas Goris (@ThomasGoris88) February 6, 2019
Can’t replace Dale pic.twitter.com/Od6FpO2srq— Blake Morrow (@Blake_Morrow10) February 6, 2019
Dale Earnhardt Jr. even took to Twitter to say how proud his father was to have the team honor him with their name.
I remember how proud dad was of this. What a shame it has to end. https://t.co/aln2uVgPNt— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 7, 2019