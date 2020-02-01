Sports

Beer sales to begin at NC State baseball games

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University is adding beer sales to its 2020 baseball season at Doak Field at Dail Park.

School officials said beer will be sold at tents next to concession stands on the concourse.

It will be offered in cans and plastic bottles, and to only one person at a time.



Anyone appearing younger than 30 years old will be subject to an ID check.

The beer selection will include Coors Light, Blue Moon, Truly, Old Tuffy and IPA and will cost $8 or $9. Beer sales will begin 90 minutes before the first pitch and last call is at the end of the seventh inning.

Beer will not be sold to anyone who looks intoxicated and no beer containers can be brought in or out of the stadium.

The Wolfpack opens the season Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. against James Madison.

ALSO SEE | Beer flows for the first time on the Carter-Finley Stadium concourse
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnc state universitybaseballbeer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rash of home break-ins in Wake, Johnston may be connected
Fayetteville parents charged in severe child abuse case
Wayne County pregnant woman found dead in car in ditch
Neighbor describes man killed in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
Trump impeachment trial to drag into next week, acquittal likely
1st peanut allergies treatment for kids approved by FDA
RDU puts coronavirus plan in place, passengers not worried
Show More
New camera for Civil Air Patrol a valuable tool to help save lives
Fayetteville coffee shop on mission to fight human trafficking
Paratrooper from 82nd Airborne Division dies on Fort Bragg
DPD: Cosmic Cantina in Durham robbed
Canes Host Hockey Talks night to raise mental health awareness
More TOP STORIES News