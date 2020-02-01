Beer sales to begin at NC State baseball games

School officials said beer will be sold at tents next to concession stands on the concourse.
It will be offered in cans and plastic bottles, and to only one person at a time.
Anyone appearing younger than 30 years old will be subject to an ID check.
The beer selection will include Coors Light, Blue Moon, Truly, Old Tuffy and IPA and will cost $8 or $9. Beer sales will begin 90 minutes before the first pitch and last call is at the end of the seventh inning.
Beer will not be sold to anyone who looks intoxicated and no beer containers can be brought in or out of the stadium.
The Wolfpack opens the season Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. against James Madison.
