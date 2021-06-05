Belmont Stakes 2021: Horses, time, what to know

When

Morning line betting odds

How to watch

What's different

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, takes place on Saturday.Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, will host the longest of the three Triple Crown races, at 1.5 miles. A limited crowd of 11,000 will be allowed to attend, with proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test required for entry.Here is what you need to know about the "Test of the Champion," the oldest event in the American Triple Crown of horse racing.Saturday, June 5Bourbonic (15-1)Essential Quality (2-1)Rombauer (3-1)Hot Rod Charlie (7-2)France Go de Ina (30-1)Known Agenda (6-1)Rock Your World (9-2)Overtook (20-1)NBC coverage will begin at 5 p.m. Post time for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes is 6:49 p.m.NBCSN will present undercard coverage from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can also stream the event on NBC Sports' website and app.This is a return to normalcy after last year, when for the first time in history the race was the first leg of the Triple Crown after the Covid-19 pandemic upended the schedule.This year's race will not include Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner, after the horse failed a post-Derby drug test.Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from the home of the Kentucky Derby for two years after Medina Spirit's positive post-race drug was confirmed, the company that runs the Louisville racetrack said Wednesday.The New York Racing Association this month temporarily suspended Baffert from entering any horses in races at the track that is host to the Belmont Stakes.