SPORTS

Beverly's 3 helps No. 21 NC State rally past Clemson 69-67

(AP)

AARON BEARD
RALEIGH --
Braxton Beverly hit a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, capping No. 21 North Carolina State's rally in the final seconds to stun Clemson 69-67 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by six with 26.5 seconds left, but Clemson missed four straight free throws to keep the door ajar.

After Marcquise Reed missed two free throws with 7.5 seconds left, the Wolfpack strolled right through it.

C.J. Bryce got the rebound and pushed upcourt with no timeouts, then turned back to find Beverly for a 3 on what had otherwise been a quiet day for the sophomore.

Reed scored 19 points for the Tigers (11-8, 1-5) but missed four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have been going in the wrong direction since league play began with four road games in the first six ACC matchups. Picked to finish sixth in the league, the Tigers' only win was at home against Georgia Tech, and they had lost all three road games by at least eight points. This one, however, was far worse - a game that looked headed for the win column.

N.C. State: There's been a simple pattern for N.C. State throughout the month of January: win one, lose one. There had been the loss to rival North Carolina after beating Miami, the loss to Wake Forest after beating Pittsburgh, and Thursday's loss at No. 23 Louisville after winning at Notre Dame. The pattern held in dramatic fashion. And N.C. State also got good news with the return of Markell Johnson after the junior guard had missed three straight games following a hard fall in the first half against Pitt. Johnson's three-point play with 19 seconds left made Beverly's winner possible.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: Third-ranked Virginia visits the Wolfpack on Tuesday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackcollege basketballsportsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Beverly's 3 helps No. 21 NC State rally past Clemson 69-67
Barrett, No. 2 Duke pull away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53
Duke 'moving on' from Tre Jones' injury after win over Georgia Tech
Barrett, No. 2 Duke pull away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53
More Sports
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Wayne County 3-year-old shot in head, authorities say
Hundreds gather in Raleigh for Women's March
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Barrett, No. 2 Duke pull away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Show More
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
1 dead, 2 injured after birthday party shooting
Just 4 percent of scooter riders injured in accidents wore helmets: Study
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat Drumstick!
More News