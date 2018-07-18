Big South Baseball championship coming to Fayetteville

The city of Fayetteville has been selected to host the Big South Baseball championships at its new ballpark from 2019-2021.The newly-constructed ballpark will serve as the host venue for the eight-team, double-elimination tournament that will determine the Big South's automatic bid recipient to the NCAA Championship for the 2019-2021 seasons.The 2019 event will take place May 21-25.This will be one of the first events held at the ballpark and city leaders are extremely excited about it.