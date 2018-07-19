SPORTS

Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death

EMBED </>More Videos

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter. (morganebeck/Instagram)

The wife of former Olympic skier Bode Miller opened up for the first time publicly about the drowning death of their young daughter.

The mother of two shared a picture of the 19-month-old Tuesday on Instagram with the heartbreaking caption: "It's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain."

MORE: Details emerge on OC drowning accident of Olympic skier Bode Miller's daughter
EMBED More News Videos

Newly-released 911 calls tell how authorities and loved ones came together in the unthinkable tragedy for Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife.

Emeline drowned in a neighbor's pool last month in Orange County.

In the Instagram post, the toddler's mother emphasized spreading awareness about drowning, writing:

"Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length...but not the number one risk your childrens' lives face...a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It's the first step to preventing these types of tragedies."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstoddlerchild deathOlympicsskiingdrowningaccidentinstagramsocial mediasafetyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Toddler of Olympian Bode Miller dies in drowning accident in OC
SPORTS
Duke basketball to appear in all-access show this fall
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More Sports
Top Stories
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
North Carolina DMV OKs license plate honoring woman's wife
Memphis man steals car from date to go on another date
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed
Steam pipe explosion closes streets near 5th Avenue in Manhattan
Show More
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Elon Musk issues apology to Thailand cave rescuer
Man walks into Raleigh Marriott, tells staff he was assaulted
Police use Taser to get man with machete off roof of Texas home
2 cats killed in Fayetteville house fire, owners safe
More News