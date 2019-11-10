Book throws 4 TDs, No. 15 Notre Dame routs Duke 38-7

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ian Book rushed for a career-best 139 yards and threw four touchdown passes and No. 15 Notre Dame routed Duke 38-7 on Saturday night.Book finished 18 of 32 for 181 yards passing, Chris Finke caught touchdown passes of 18 and 6 yards, and Chase Claypool and George Takacs also had short scoring catches.C'Bo Flemister rushed 2 yards for a TD for the Fighting Irish (7-2, No. 15 CFP). In winning their second straight and fifth in six games, they rolled up 469 total yards, led 21-0 before the Blue Devils picked up their second first down and kept them at bay the rest of the way.Book became the first Notre Dame quarterback with 100 yards both rushing and passing since Brandon Wimbush did it two years ago against Wake Forest.Quentin Harris was 16 of 28 for 102 yards for Duke (4-5) with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Young late in the second quarter. The Blue Devils have lost three straight and four of five since starting 3-1.THE TAKEAWAYNotre Dame: The Fighting Irish rushed for 288 yards - their best game on the ground in a month - against a decent Duke run defense, and 148 of those yards came on three carries, runs of 45 and 53 yards by Book and a 40-yarder by Jahmir Smith. Both co-starters - Tony Jones Jr. and Jafar Armstrong - were back, but they combined for just 27 yards on 10 attempts.Duke: The Blue Devils have played three 2018 College Football Playoff programs in 12 months - Clemson last November, and Alabama and now Notre Dame this season - and lost them all by a combined 108-16, failing to reach double-figure scoring in any of them. This loss puts Duke in bowl jeopardy: The Blue Devils must win two of their final three - against Syracuse, No. 22 Wake Forest and resurgent Miami - to reach their third straight bowl game.UP NEXTNotre Dame: Plays host to No. 25 Navy on Saturday.Duke: Plays host to Syracuse on Saturday.___More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25