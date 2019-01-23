SPORTS

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

An epic dance off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games as reported by Trish Hartman during Action Nes at 11 on January 22, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Your feel-good moment of the day comes courtesy of an epic dance-off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games.

Fans said in the fourth quarter, the same two kids, 10-year-old Dominic Prybella and 9-year-old Anthony Stuard, get in a dance-off from across the arena.

And it happens a lot.

EMBED More News Videos

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2019.



The crowd loved Monday night's competition, and so did the NBA-- tweeting the boys' jumbotron antics for all of the internet to see.

They've become a viral sensation with a video of their dance battle being viewed 2 million times - and counting!

The boys have actually dueled many times from their seats, but they have never sat down face-to-face and talked until they met at WPVI on Tuesday.

And they both said since Monday night, it has been a whirlwind.

"At my school, my friend saw it on the news. He said, 'There's this kid that was on the 76ers game and he looks just like you. I can't believe he took his shirt off.' I was like, 'That's exactly me,'" said Anthony.

The shirts did come off, with mixed reviews from their parents.

"All of a sudden Dominic took his shirt off, which he's done before so I was OK with that," said Anthony's mom, Toni Stuard. "I wasn't surprised. They kept dancing. Then all of a sudden, Anthony starts pulling his arms out and I didn't know what to do! I wanted to cover him up!"

The boys showed Action News reporter Trish Hartman their moves including The Floss and the Orange Justice.

"Just having fun, just messing around, just being crazy," Dominic said.

The parents said they never expected this, but they love that the 76ers give their kids a chance to shine.

"It's all about the kids," said Dominic's father Stan Prybella. "It's all family-oriented. It's really a good time."

Dominic, who broke his arm playing his arm playing basketball, had Anthony sign his cast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsdancefeel goodbig talkersPhiladelphia 76ersSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Backlund scores in OT to give Flames 3-2 win over Hurricanes
With Jay-Z sitting courtside, Zion Williamson (25 points) helps Duke coast by Pitt
Williamson scores 25, No. 2 Duke shuts down Pitt 79-64
NFL announces four London matchups for 2019 season
More Sports
Top Stories
3-year-old boy goes missing from grandma's house in Craven County
Trump thanks NC Speaker for SOTU invite, Raleigh address still possible?
Iowa man wins $1 in lottery, gets millionaire treatment
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate, CDC says
Picket planned for RDU amid government shutdown
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident
Arrests made after search, but Durham murder suspect remains at large
Man pleads guilty in 2015 shooting that killed toddler in Chapel Hill
Show More
Transgender veteran continues fight after Supreme Court enforces military ban
Roanoke Rapids Police take man into custody after standoff
Good or bad? Cumberland County leads state in human trafficking arrests
UNC System Interim President will decide Chancellor Folt's replacement
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
More News