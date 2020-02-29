Sports

UNC gets big games from Brooks, Anthony in 92-79 win at Syracuse

Cole Anthony scored 25 points for UNC in Saturday's win at Syracuse. (AP)

SYRACUSE, NY -- North Carolina got a game-high 26 points from Garrison Brooks and 25 points from freshman phenom Cole Anthony in a 92-79 win at Syracuse Saturday afternoon.

The Tar Heels led 40-35 at halftime and led by double digits at several points during the game. Christian Keeling added 18 points. Brooks had 13 rebounds in a complete performance.

The Heels improved to 12-17 on the season. UNC hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday in Chapel Hill. Syracuse fell to 16-13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncaasportsunc basketballsyracuse university
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden blasts Trump's military treatment, feels good about NC
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Triangle hospitals welcome Leap Day babies
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Two men linked to Fayetteville armed robbery: Police
Saturday is last day to vote early in NC
2nd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh
Show More
LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in NC ahead of primary
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
DHA: McDougald Terrace residents expected to return home by April
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
More TOP STORIES News