UNC gets big games from Brooks, Anthony in 92-79 win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY -- North Carolina got a game-high 26 points from Garrison Brooks and 25 points from freshman phenom Cole Anthony in a 92-79 win at Syracuse Saturday afternoon.The Tar Heels led 40-35 at halftime and led by double digits at several points during the game. Christian Keeling added 18 points. Brooks had 13 rebounds in a complete performance.The Heels improved to 12-17 on the season. UNC hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday in Chapel Hill. Syracuse fell to 16-13.