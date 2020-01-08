Brothers getting it done for No. 6 NC State wrestling team

NC State has sibling wrestlers that are both top 3 of the national polls. Trent and Hayden Hidlay have @PackAthletics ranked 6th as a team. More on them tonight on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/TrJ1dkzMA5 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) January 7, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State wrestling team is ranked No. 6 in the national polls and not one but two sets of brothers are helping the Wolfpack get it done.Hayden Hidlay and his brother Trent are one set of brothers on the starting roster. The others being Daniel and Thomas Bullard.A few weeks into the wrestling season, the Hidlay brothers became the first siblings to be ranked in the top two nationally in their respective weight classes since 2013. Trent Hidlay is now No. 3 at 184 and Hayden is No. 2 in the 157-pound class.A two-time All-American, Hayden is already 18-1 this season. The junior has yet to lose an ACC match and came oh-so-close to a national title his freshman year, falling in the finals. It's that defeat that fuels him to get better.Watching a sibling wrestle creates nervous energy. One that could zap much-needed resources for the one in a spectator role."I usually get more nervous for his matches than my own so, it's definitely a struggle at times," Trent said."I kind of prefer wrestling first just because I can focus on what I need to do and then after that, I can breathe out a sigh of relief and figure out how I'm going to get through his match," Hayden respondedHead coach Pat Popolizio said it's a good problem to have."When brothers are wrestling, sometimes you've got to remind them that, hey you still got to go out and compete and stay focused for yourself," Popolizio said.The N.C. State coaches are on double duty in that regard."They are hard-nosed, great quality kids," Popolizio said. "I think that's the luxury of where we're at as a program."At 157 pounds, Hayden finished second in the nation as a redshirt freshman."Although I've come up short, I know I've wrestled against the best competition that I can possibility wrestle against," he said. "I feel like I'm battle-tested this year. I feel like I'm one of the front runners. If I put together the right tournament I can win it all."Brother Trent is a redshirt freshman. Last fall Trent won a bronze medal at the Junior World's in Estonia. Growing up grappling with Hayden has helped shape both into title contenders."I don't want to wait for that," Trent said. "I want to compete for a national title as a freshman and make an impact here at N.C. State and be one of the best to ever do it."