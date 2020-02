N.C. State's Markell Johnson drives on Miami guard Isaiah Wong on Wednesday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State to an 83-72 victory over Miami.Markell Johnson finished with 19 points and 12 assists for N.C. State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, built an 18-point lead early in the second half before Miami rallied with a 16-2 run and twice trimmed its deficit to three points.Harlond Beverly scored 20 points and Dejan Vasiljevic finished with 18 points each for Miami.State will play Syracuse next Tuesday.