Businesses expect boom from big crowd for Woodpeckers' home opener

FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. (WTVD) -- The first-ever pitch will be thrown at Segra Stadium on Thursday for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Opening Night.The crack of the bats brings a lot of excitement and possibly big business to the area.Thousands of fans were expected to file into the stadium on Thursday night for the Woodpecker's home opener. With that increased traffic, area businesses prepared for the boost to their bottom lines."We are fully prepped and fully ready just making sure we've got all the food and drinks we need. We made sure we've got the staff on hand for it," said Blue Moon Café owner Joshua Angelini.Fans came from as far as Kalamazoo, Michigan, to watch the team take on the Carolina Mudcats."Just being able to sit outside and enjoy the people. I'm looking forward to enjoying the event and weather and being with the grandkids. So much fun," said Michigan resident Teri Hagemen.The Woodpeckers are 8-6 coming into the home opener against the Mudcats, who are also 8-6 so far this season.