Surrounding businesses rejoice as Fayetteville Woodpeckers prepare to make return

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic forced a lot of hardship on many downtown Fayetteville businesses including the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. the team would later go on to cancel their season in fear of the health crisis.So when it was announced that the Woodpeckers would be holding opening day on May 11. many businesses around town started buzzing with excitement.Yellow Crayons makes custom apparel for the Woodpeckers that they cant get anywhere else making them a go-to spot for fans."Hopefully it will bring more people down into the shop so they can get more personalized gear. Some things some people can't provide we can provide," said Lisa Howard who works for Yellow Crayons.Some establishments like Rude Awakening coffee shop have served downtown for decades and say they are excited for new customers that they can keep coming back even after this season is over."More people in the coffee shop makes me feel good -- I get to meet new people and it helps out the rest of downtown so it's going to be big."The Woodpeckers are taking measures to ensure safety this season by capping attendance at 2-thousand fans as well as seating bubbles of 2 to 6 people. Social distancing will also be implemented as well as masks for all who attend.