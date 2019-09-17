Sports

Panthers QB Cam Newton misses practice Tuesday due to foot injury, ESPN reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cam Newton was not at practice Tuesday due to an injury.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera will release more specifics when he speaks to the media Tuesday afternoon.



According to ESPN, Newton re-aggravated his foot injury.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Newton told the team about the injury immediately after Thursday night's loss to the Buccaneers.

The Thursday night performance sparked talk that Newton may be playing through lingering injury problems, especially when he was not even in the backfield for a fourth-and-one play from the two-yard line with less than 2 minutes left in the game.

However, Coach Rivera told reporters after the game that Newton was not injured. He said he and the coaches agreed that the play that was called was the best one at the time.

The Panthers' next game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
