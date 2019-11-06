Cam Newton placed on IR -- what does that mean for Panthers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on the injured reserve list. This means Newton can't play for at least eight games and is not allowed to practice for six weeks.
With the season half over, it's likely that Newton won't take another snap. The door does remain open to a possible return in a playoff scenario.
Newton has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. During the weekend, he traveled to Green Bay where a specialist analyzed the injury. Speculation has it that surgery was ruled out, although that has not been confirmed by the Panthers or Newton.
Now it's Kyle Allen or bust in 2019. With Sunday's 30-20 win against Tennessee, Allen improved to 6-1 as a starting QB with the Panthers, going 5-1 so far this year. Carolina must rely on MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey to carry the load along with a capable defense.
So has Newton played his last game with Carolina? He's an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Next season, Newton is set to make more than $18.5 million. That's a fair amount if he can return to form and be the franchise quarterback he once was.
Do the Panthers try to trade him in the offseason? Is there any value for a guy who's been great when healthy but not healthy enough lately and adds a foot injury to go along with shoulder problems of the past?
These are the decisions the Panthers have to make.
