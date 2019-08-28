Cam Ward signs one-day contract to retire with Hurricanes

Cam Ward has signed a one-day contract and will officially retire as a Carolina Hurricane!



— Carolina Hurricanes (@CanesNHL) August 28, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Cam Ward signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, ending his career where it started.Ward, played 14 seasons at goalie in the NHL, 13 with Carolina. The 35-year-old holds Hurricanes franchise goaltending records in career regular-season games played (668), wins (318), winning percentage (.557), shutouts (27) and saves (17,261).Ward was the 2006 Conn Smythe trophy winner, anchoring the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship run.