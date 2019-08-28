Cam Ward signs one-day contract to retire with Hurricanes

Ward, played 14 seasons at goalie in the NHL, 13 with Carolina. The 35-year-old holds Hurricanes franchise goaltending records in career regular-season games played (668), wins (318), winning percentage (.557), shutouts (27) and saves (17,261).
Cam Ward has signed a one-day contract and will officially retire as a Carolina Hurricane!— Carolina Hurricanes (@CanesNHL) August 28, 2019
More Info » https://t.co/k3Ott16NOj pic.twitter.com/WXds0dFQyZ
Ward was the 2006 Conn Smythe trophy winner, anchoring the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship run.