Cam Ward signs one-day contract to retire with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Cam Ward signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, ending his career where it started.

Ward, played 14 seasons at goalie in the NHL, 13 with Carolina. The 35-year-old holds Hurricanes franchise goaltending records in career regular-season games played (668), wins (318), winning percentage (.557), shutouts (27) and saves (17,261).



Ward was the 2006 Conn Smythe trophy winner, anchoring the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship run.
