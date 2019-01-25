SPORTS

Campbell star Clemons keeps climbing NCAA scoring ladder

Campbell's Chris Clemons passes former Duke star JJ Redick on alltime scoring list.

By
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) --
Chris Clemons scored 26 points Thursday night for Campbell in the Camels' 77-73 win over Presbyterian.

By his standards, it was an unremarkable evening. After all, he averages 29 points per game, tops in D1 NCAA basketball. It's the culmination of Clemons' efforts that made Thursday notable as his 26 points pushed him past Duke great JJ Redick on the NCAA's career scoring list.

The former Raleigh Millbrook star now has 2,783 career points for the Humps, good for 18th place all-time.

With the number of games Clemons has left this season, it is not only not unreasonable but even likely he'll be into the top 5 by the end of the season. That would be a monumental achievement.

Clemons has a few big names to pass in the next couple games -- the likes of Allan Houston and Larry Bird are dead ahead.

Lurking up in 13th place? None other than UNC legend Tyler Hansbrough. Clemons is 90 points from passing Psycho T, so basically three games from now.

He also had an amazing dunk Thursday, seen in the video above.
