Campbell's Chris Clemons becomes NCAA's 3rd all-time leading scorer

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, tying his career high, as UNC Greensboro defeated Campbell 84-69 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.Francis Alonso added 22 points for the Spartans.Demetrius Troy had 14 points for UNC Greensboro. Kyrin Galloway added nine rebounds and three blocks.Chris Clemons had 32 points for the Fighting Camels. He became the NCAA's 3rd all-time leading scorer on Tuesday.Isaac Chatman added 13 points. Andrew Eudy had 12 points and three assists.