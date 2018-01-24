SPORTS

Campbell's Clemons follows game-winners with 42-point effort

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh product Chris Clemons has hit two game-winning buzzer beaters for Campbell in the past couple weeks.

By
BUIES CREEK, NC (WTVD) --
In an area loaded with basketball talent, Campbell junior Chris Clemons might be the most electric when it comes to scoring.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The former Millbrook High School star racked up 42 points in a win over Liberty on Tuesday night breaking his own school record for most points scored in a road game.



That's not even his most impactful performance this month.

Twice during a previous nine-day span, Clemons hit game winners as time expired.

The first on January 12, Clemons knocked down a pull-up 3 as the clock hit zero giving the Fighting Camels a 65-64 win against High Point. Clemons scored a game-high 25 points in that win.

Chris Clemons launches the game-winner against Radford on January 21.



Three games later the 5-foot 8-inch guard struck again from beyond the arc in the dying embers, this time for a 59-56 win over Big South leader Radford. He finished with 22 points in that game.

Clemons stands 5-9 in sneakers. Undersized and under recruited he uses both slights as motivation.

On Tuesday night, Clemons ran the nation's longest active double-figure scoring streak to 69 games. He has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games and holds the school record for 30-plus point games with 13.

Campbell hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since a 1992 loss to Duke. Clemons just may be the guy to shoot the Camels back into the Big Dance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballcampbell universityBuies CreekNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News