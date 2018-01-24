Campbell's Clemons follows game-winners with 42-point effort

Over 11 days, Campbell’s Chris Clemons hit two game winners to beat High Point and Radford #clutch and went for 42 in at Liberty. pic.twitter.com/GhNSRseidl — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) January 24, 2018

Chris Clemons launches the game-winner against Radford on January 21.

In an area loaded with basketball talent, Campbell junior Chris Clemons might be the most electric when it comes to scoring.The former Millbrook High School star racked up 42 points in a win over Liberty on Tuesday night breaking his own school record for most points scored in a road game.That's not even his most impactful performance this month.Twice during a previous nine-day span, Clemons hit game winners as time expired.The first on January 12, Clemons knocked down a pull-up 3 as the clock hit zero giving the Fighting Camels a 65-64 win against High Point. Clemons scored a game-high 25 points in that win.Three games later the 5-foot 8-inch guard struck again from beyond the arc in the dying embers, this time for a 59-56 win over Big South leader Radford. He finished with 22 points in that game.Clemons stands 5-9 in sneakers. Undersized and under recruited he uses both slights as motivation.On Tuesday night, Clemons ran the nation's longest active double-figure scoring streak to 69 games. He has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games and holds the school record for 30-plus point games with 13.Campbell hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since a 1992 loss to Duke. Clemons just may be the guy to shoot the Camels back into the Big Dance.