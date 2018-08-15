SPORTS
Canadian star R.J. Barrett has 34 points in Duke exhibition debut

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario -- Canadian star R.J. Barrett scored 34 points in his first exhibition game for Duke, helping the Blue Devils rout Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson added 29 points for Duke.

NCAA rules permit teams to take an international trip once every four years. The Blue Devils will play the play the University of Toronto on Friday, then head to Montreal to face McGill on Sunday.
