Cancer survivor becomes 1st person to swim English Channel 4 times without stopping

An American cancer survivor successfully became the first person to swim the English Channel four times in a row.

Sarah Thomas, 37, finished the remarkable swim Tuesday morning after more than 54 hours at sea.

A small crowd greeted her on the shore when she arrived in Dover. She was given M&Ms and champagne to celebrate.



Thomas is an open water ultra-marathon swimmer who completed her breast cancer treatment just a year ago. She dedicated her record-breaking swim to "all the survivors out there."

Swimming the English Channel four times was supposed to be about 80 miles, but due to strong tides, Thomas actually swam approximately 130 miles.

According to Outdoor Swimmer Magazine, only four other people have ever completed a three-way swim of the English Channel.
