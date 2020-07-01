Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour delivers lunch to healthcare workers

Rod Brind’Amour and the ⁦⁦@NHLCanes⁩ deliver lunch (Veggje lasagna!) to health care workers in Raleigh today. ⁦@ABC11_WTVD⁩ pic.twitter.com/OuyGGZpZYW — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC Health Wakebrook behavioral health campus is the first stop of many for the Carolina Hurricanes in the next month or so. Two hundred meals were delivered Wednesday with head coach Rod Brind'Amour leading the charge.Boxes of veggie lasagna rolled out of the Hurricanes cargo van and into appreciative arms like those of Euniqua Bullock, the nursing manager at the facility."This is a major impact on morale and staff resilience and the staff is very appreciative," Bullock said.If lunch wasn't enough to boost spirits, a social-distancing picture with the Canes head coach did the trick."I'm not doing much, I've got to be honest," Brind'Amour said. "I'm just showing my support."He added: "Even though they've been important forever and ever, I think now they're getting their due and it's just a thank you really for all the sacrifice."The program will benefit Blue Cross and Blue Shield healthcare workers during the next five weeks. The Canes are just one organization doing what they can to the appreciation of UNC Hospitals President Janet Hadar."I think this is terrific. The community support is so much appreciated," Hadar said. "COVID has been going on now for many months, and as you can imagine, it gets a little bit wearing on our personnel."Though happy to be here, Brind'Amour would certainly rather be coaching hockey games."Everybody is trying their best," he said. "Putting the best efforts and the science and everything they can do to get sports back and give people a little bit of an outlet. Certainly in our case and for Raleigh and the community to give them something to come together about. And get their minds off of everything that's going on and that's really our mission. 2020 has not been a great year. Maybe we can bring some joy at some point"Brind'Amour said he is staying away from the players as they return to small-group skates. Fingers crossed, he'll rejoin them when training camp starts in a couple of weeks.