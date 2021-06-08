Carolina Hurricanes eliminated after 2-0 loss to Lightning in Game 5

There have been some magical moments in the home barn over the years during the playoffs. Tonight it just wasn't there. Canes are eliminated 4-1 by the Lightning who win game 5, 2-0 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 9, 2021

Raleigh native and former 'Bachelor' Matt James got Carolina Hurricanes fans hyped up ahead of Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have been eliminated from the NHL Playoffs after a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5.The Carolina Hurricanes are staring down the possible end of the 2021 season.The top ranked Central Division team faces elimination tonight against the third ranked team in the division: Tampa Bay Lightning.Puck drop for game 5 is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Canes trail in the series 3-1--meaning they must win the next 3 games or their season is over.TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals and has 57 points. Jordan Staal has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.Brayden Point has 48 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.Lightning: Averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.INJURIES: Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: day to day (upper body), Warren Foegele: day to day (upper body), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body).Lightning: David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).