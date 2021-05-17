Canes fans tailgate in preparation for Playoff Game 1

EMBED <>More Videos

Canes fans tailgate in preparation for Playoff Game 1

Related topics:
sportsnhl playoffscarolina hurricanes
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in Brown's shooting death
50% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
77 percent of Raleigh employees could return to office by fall: Survey
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Body found in Raleigh is that of missing 22-year-old woman, police say
Some in NC choose to still wear masks despite lifted restrictions
COVID-19 changed the workplace: Are colleges and universities next?
Show More
Durham County names interim county manager
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
NC therapist encourages peers to speak against 'model minority myth'
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
LATEST: Old state Capitol building reopens to public
More TOP STORIES News