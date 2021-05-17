WATCH
VIDEOS
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Canes fans tailgate in preparation for Playoff Game 1
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Canes fans tailgate in preparation for Playoff Game 1
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
sports
nhl playoffs
carolina hurricanes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in Brown's shooting death
50% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
77 percent of Raleigh employees could return to office by fall: Survey
Long working hours killing hundreds of thousands of people: Study
Body found in Raleigh is that of missing 22-year-old woman, police say
Some in NC choose to still wear masks despite lifted restrictions
COVID-19 changed the workplace: Are colleges and universities next?
Show More
Durham County names interim county manager
Vaccine for a UTI? This Duke researcher is optimistic
NC therapist encourages peers to speak against 'model minority myth'
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
LATEST: Old state Capitol building reopens to public
More TOP STORIES News