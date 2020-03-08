Sports

Hurricanes 'geeking out' over the NHL debut of Morgan Geekie

Carolina Hurricanes center Morgan Geekie plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Sept. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PITTSBURGH (WTVD) -- Morgan Geekie, a 3rd round draft pick in 2017, got called up from Charlotte on Saturday as the Carolina Hurricanes deal with another injury.

The 21-year-old responded with two goals and one assist in his first career NHL game, making him the first player to amass three points while making a debut for the franchise since 1981.

Both his parents, two brothers and girlfriend all made the trip to Pittsburgh from Strathclair, Manitoba to watch his instant success.


Geekie played over nine minutes in a critical game as the Canes scratch and claw toward a playoff spot. His first tally knotted the game at one in the first period. Geekie then picked up an assist on a Jacob Slavin goal in the second period and added his second goal to put a cap on the Hurricanes outburst in the third period in the 6-2 win.

Carolina currently sits two points behind the Islanders and the Blue Jackets out of the wild card standings.
