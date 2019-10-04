Canes host season opener against Montreal

Still getting that alternate captain thing down 😂😂 @Canes pic.twitter.com/uJNzIu1hue — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 3, 2019

This place is rockin pic.twitter.com/nlmZjaz2Dh — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 3, 2019

Hamilton ate 20lbs of bird seed today but he’s here ready to sound the siren @Canes pic.twitter.com/tp522CVndQ — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 4, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Montreal Canadiens at home in the season opener.Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 27-21-4 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season while collecting 399 assists.The Hurricanes are looking to build on a season that ended just four games short of an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals.Montreal finished 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago.The Canadiens scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.Neither team listed any injuries for the opener.The Canes jumped out to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but Montreal rallied to tie the score each time.This story will be updated following the game.