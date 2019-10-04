Canes host season opener against Montreal

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 27-21-4 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season while collecting 399 assists.
The Hurricanes are looking to build on a season that ended just four games short of an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Still getting that alternate captain thing down 😂😂 @Canes pic.twitter.com/uJNzIu1hue— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 3, 2019
This place is rockin pic.twitter.com/nlmZjaz2Dh— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 3, 2019
Montreal finished 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago.
The Canadiens scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.
Neither team listed any injuries for the opener.
The Canes jumped out to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but Montreal rallied to tie the score each time.
This story will be updated following the game.
Hamilton ate 20lbs of bird seed today but he’s here ready to sound the siren @Canes pic.twitter.com/tp522CVndQ— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 4, 2019