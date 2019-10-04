Sports

Canes host season opener against Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Montreal Canadiens at home in the season opener.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 27-21-4 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season while collecting 399 assists.

The Hurricanes are looking to build on a season that ended just four games short of an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals.




Montreal finished 27-17-8 in Eastern Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago.

The Canadiens scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

Neither team listed any injuries for the opener.

The Canes jumped out to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 but Montreal rallied to tie the score each time.

This story will be updated following the game.

