Sports

Canes in 60: Bruins hold on to beat Canes, extend series lead to 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Boston Bruins held on to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in the third game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bruins got out to an early 2-0 lead before the Canes cut it close with a goal in the second period.

But missed chances were costly as the Hurricanes weren't able to get another goal for the remainder of the game.

Carolina has one final chance, at home on Thursday, to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnhl playoffscarolina hurricanesstanley cup
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News