Canes in 60: Bruins hold on to beat Canes, extend series lead to 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Boston Bruins held on to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in the third game of the Eastern Conference Finals.The Bruins got out to an early 2-0 lead before the Canes cut it close with a goal in the second period.But missed chances were costly as the Hurricanes weren't able to get another goal for the remainder of the game.Carolina has one final chance, at home on Thursday, to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.