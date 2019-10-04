Carolina Hurricanes invite 100-year-old Fayetteville WW2 veteran to game

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes extended an invite to a 100-year-old veteran who lives in Fayetteville.
Lus Anderson turned 100 on Sept. 27. When the Canes saw a feature on him and his family on ABC11, the team decided it wanted to bring him to a game as a special guest.
If he accepts the offer, Anderson--who has two sons, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren--would be the guest of honor at PNC Arena.
ABC11 will keep you updated on what happens.
