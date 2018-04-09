SPORTS

Canes owner talks tough after team continues playoff drought

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon didn't mince words about the team's struggles.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon was crystal clear on what needs to be evaluated from an organizational standpoint after a ninth-straight season with a playoff appearance:

"Everything."

On his enormously long to-do list:

  • find a GM to replace Ron Francis;

  • decide whether coach Bill Peters stays on board;

  • and figure out what his roster needs to win more hockey games.


"I think it needs a major shakeup," Dundon said. "Either the players have to be tougher or you have to bring in tougher players. I'll take either one as long as we get that same result."



Dundon does not anticipate splashing money at shiny new toys on the free agent market.

"It's foolish, it's not the plan," said the tough-talking Texan. "It's not going to be part of the plan regardless of how much money you've got."

Peters has a clause in his contract that could allow him to jump ship. Dundon said he believes Peters did a "good job" and lumps him in the same category as the players and management.



"Everyone has to do it different if they want to be part of the way I want to do things," Dundon said. "He's still the coach of the team, and we want him to be better."

Veteran Justin Williams, brought on to help push this team over the last hurdle, was the most candid in a locker room being cleaned out for the summer.



"It's a complete disappointment," Williams said. "Standing here right now and watching the ice get melted and scooped up, it hurts. It stinks."

One glaring issue was the play of goaltender Scott Darling, who finished the season ranked 45th in goals against at 3.18 per game and with a meager 13 wins.

That's not close to what he or Francis had in mind in his first stint as the No. 1 guy.



"I wanted to do so well being new here and it was kind of like quicksand," Darling said. "The harder you fight, the faster you sink. So when it wasn't going well, I was overdoing it trying too hard."



Darling skates into the offseason feeling better about his play down the stretch.

Dundon said Darling has to prepare and play better but was also quick to point out that it's a team game and Darling had some "good games."

Outside of rising star Sebastian Aho and a few others, returning to Carolina is most uncertain after another clunker of a season.

The new franchise owner won't sit idle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Hurricanesraleigh newshockeyhockey fannhlRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News