Canes star Jaccob Slavin adopts infant daughter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jaccob Slavin of the Hurricanes is one of the finest defenseman in the entire NHL and a big reason why the Hurricanes successfully advanced into the 2nd round of the playoffs Wednesday night. His nine assists in the series vs the Capitals is a new franchise record.At a couple points during the series, Slavin was given a day off from practice to attend to "personal matters". It turns out they were matters of a joyous nature. Jaccob and his wife Kylie announced on Instagram Thursday that they are now the proud adoptive parents of an infant daughter."There really aren't words to describe the feelings that are felt when the absolute strongest woman that you have ever met chooses to trust you to raise her child," he wrote, in part.I'd highly recommend reading Jaccob's full message that accompanies the pictures. It's clear that in addition to being a spectacular defenseman, he's likely going to make one heck of a father.