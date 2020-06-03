abc11 together

Canes' Svechnikov makes big donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County has been shut down since the middle of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Wednesday, thanks to a generous donation of hand sanitizer and masks from Carolina Hurricanes star forward Andrei Svechnikov, the club hopes to be open by the first week of July.

Svechnikov is keeping busy and staying active while he waits for the OK from the NHL to start skating again.

"My brother came here for a couple months," he said. "We try to work out at our place. We have a Peloton bike, try to compete and that's pretty much it. We try to go to the beach a few times, catch some mahi-mahi, it's exciting."

Svechnikov donated 2,500 disposable masks and 25 containers of 5.25-gallon hand sanitizers to the Boys and Girls programs of Wake County.



"The challenge moving forward is going to be to make sure we have these safety materials and so forth here for the kids once we get reopened," said Ralph Capps, the President of Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County. "That was a Godsend for him to do that; it's fantastic."

Svechnikov who grew up poor in Russia said he knows the importance of organizations like the Boys and Girls Club.

"When I was growing as a kid it was a pretty tough time, and I just want to help to the people especially during this time," Svechnikov said. "think for the team and everyone we find the boys and girls club. I'm so happy to help them."

"It means a lot," Capps said. "These are guys that are role models in the community and for them to take that interest enough in your program and for them to come and to see the program first-hand or in this case see the facility first hand it really means a lot."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcarolina hurricanescoronavirusabc11 togethergood sportsdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Jeremy Harris has 'the heart of a giant'
Community updates: Raleigh parks reopen many services, facilities
Raleigh couple has surprise 'first dance' after COVID-19 scraps wedding plans
Cary preschool holds parking lot graduation for its tiny graduates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Protesters march through Durham to police precincts
Fayetteville Police show solidarity with peaceful protesters
Cumberland Co. woman charged after 'racially motivated post'
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
'Miserable:' Downtown Raleigh businesses reeling from pandemic, vandalism
NC company hopes its 'sanitation drones' help economy take off
Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic
Show More
LATEST: Durham child dies of COVID-19, according to GoFundMe
17-year-old girl killed in Raleigh shooting
DPD chief says 'sweeping changes' needed in police reform
Retired St. Louis police capt. dies protecting friend's store: widow
Obama responds to civil unrest following George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News