Hurricanes to host outdoor NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2020-2021 season

No opponent has been named yet.
An announcement about the game was expected during the Avalanche's outdoor game against the King's but is contingent upon NC State agreeing to NHL terms, according to the N&O.
The Carolina Hurricanes’ first outdoor hockey game could be officially announced as soon as Saturday during the Air Force Academy Stadium Series game, sources tell ESPN. The 2021 event will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium, N.C. State’s football venue,... https://t.co/l7fqEE4G6e— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 15, 2020
The N&O indicates the game will be played in January or February.
More information on the game is expected to be released at a later date.