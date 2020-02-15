Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes to host outdoor NHL Stadium Series game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2020-2021 season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An outdoor NHL Stadium Series game will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium during the 2020-2021 season, a source told ABC11's newsgathering partner The News and Observer Saturday.

No opponent has been named yet.

An announcement about the game was expected during the Avalanche's outdoor game against the King's but is contingent upon NC State agreeing to NHL terms, according to the N&O.


The N&O indicates the game will be played in January or February.

More information on the game is expected to be released at a later date.
