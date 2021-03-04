Carolina Hurricanes welcome fans back to PNC starting Thursday: Here's what you need to know before game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will welcome fans back to PNC Arena on Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic altered the 2020 season.
PNC Arena will operate at 15 percent capacity starting March 4 when the Canes host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
"The Caniacs are the backbone of our franchise, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to PNC Arena," said President and General Manager Don Waddell. "Our staff has worked extremely hard to put protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our fans, as well as our players and staff. We want to express our gratitude to Governor Cooper, Dr. Mandy Cohen and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for working with us to finalize this plan, and for their diligent work to keep the citizens of our state safe throughout the pandemic."
Anyone entering PNC Arena will be required to wear a two-ply cloth mask or face covering that covers both the mouth and nose. Gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents will not be permitted as face coverings.
Masks can only be removed to consume food or beverages. Purchases can only be made with a debit or credit card while Apple and Google Pay will be accepted at concessions stands and The Eye team store.
Tailgating will not be permitted before the game and only mobile tickets will be accepted.
Doors open one hour before tonight's game.
More information can be found here.
