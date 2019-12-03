RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Pop Warner football team from Raleigh will travel to the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando with the goal of winning a national championship.
Last year, the Capital City Steelers finished the season 8-1. That one loss prevented a trip of a lifetime. This year, they knocked on the same door and then busted it down.
The Steelers are undefeated, and having clinched the Mid-South title (finally), they earned a trip to visit Mickey Mouse.
Two dozen young men, who range in age from 12 to 14, will spend eight glorious days in Orlando and are guaranteed to play at least two games.
After years of falling short, players from the Capital City Steelers and North Raleigh Bulldogs joined forces with one goal in mind: Disney.
The move worked out in spades. The Steelers defense hasn't given up a single point in 13 games. They even have a Disney-themed play call for added motivation.
The coaches have a subtle reminder of the ultimate goal when they use the phrase "put on your Mickey ears" during games.
Playing on ESPN pushes the experience to another level. Not even a broken arm can get in the way.
That's what one of those young players, DK Bryant, is going through. DK is having surgery this week and still plans to be on the field this weekend.
Such a trip is an expensive endeavor, and the team has a GoFundMe page to send the boys to Orlando. If you'd like to help, click here.
Capital City Steelers bound for youth football Super Bowl
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More