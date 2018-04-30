CAROLINA HURRICANES

Carolina Hurricanes fire President of Hockey Operations Ron Francis

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carolina Hurricanes have fired President of Hockey Operations Ron Francis. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Carolina Hurricanes have fired President of Hockey Operations Ron Francis, the team announced Monday.
Francis served as the team's executive vice president and general manager from April 24, 2014 until March 7, 2018.

Coming off the euphoria of the Canes improbably landing the second overall pick in the draft lottery this weekend, news of Ron Francis being formally canned came as a bit of cold water. Still - there's nothing surprising about the move. It was a essentially a timed-release firing when Francis was removed from his GM role back in March and re-assigned to a made-up position.

Francis and new owner Tom Dundon seemed an ill-fitting partnership from the jump. Ron was very much the slow and steady, deliberate operator. Dundon is hoping to create a tectonic shift in not just the Canes fortunes, but also in just about every way they do business. From his arrival, the entire organizational atmosphere has changed.

The facts of Francis' tenure are pretty simple. For a while, he seemed to be building a talented young core for the future. That future was never realized in his term in charge. No playoff appearances. That's not strictly his fault of course as everyone shares in that failure, but those are the facts. Those are facts that don't keep you around forever.

There was no quote from Francis in the Hurricanes official release talking about appreciating his time with the team. No flowery quotes from Dundon about the hard work Francis put in during his time in charge. It was a cold finish. It's a cold business.

The team also announced that Joe Nieuwendyk resigned his position as pro scout and advisor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina HurricanessportsnhlhockeyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Skinner describes feelings about leaving Raleigh and the Hurricanes
Jeff Skinner leaves the Hurricanes
Hurricanes trade F Jeff Skinner to Sabres for prospect, draft picks
Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes radio voice after 39 seasons
Lucas Wallmark, Greg McKegg agree to deals with Hurricanes
More Carolina Hurricanes
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News