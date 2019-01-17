With the #NHL trade deadline just over a month away @NHLCanes fans are clinging to hope that Micheal Ferland will stay. Hear what Don Waddell had to say about @ferdaddy27 #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/a4ygchKnzE — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 17, 2019

With the NHL trade deadline just more than a month away, questions are flowing about what the Carolina Hurricanes plan to do, specifically with Micheal Ferland.Ferland has scored 13 goals and recorded 25 points in his 39 games with the Hurricanes. If that wasn't enough to get fans on board, his performance on Sunday against the Predators sure did. Ferland threw some afternoon punches at Austin Watson, getting PNC the loudest it has been all season.Ferland is a player a lot of teams are looking at during this trade period. If the Canes keep him, they keep fans happy. What will most likely happen is Carolina will wait until closer to the trade deadline, allowing time to negotiate with other teams for the best possible deal.Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell said the team's first goal is to sign Ferland to a contract extension, which could happen but probably won't.Waddell also talked about what Sebastian Aho has meant to the organization.He also discussed how the team's fight is different this year than in years past.We also asked Waddell about the goalie situation that has been a pain point for the Hurricanes in recent seasons.