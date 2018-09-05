Carolina Hurricanes players personally deliver some season tickets to fans

In an effort to step-up community engagement, the Carolina Hurricanes had a handful of players hand-deliver season tickets.Select families, including the Reed's who live in Raleigh, were lucky enough to be selected.Canes center Victor Rask and winger Brock McGinn did the ticket drop, then joined a gathering of kids for some street hockey.McGinn said it's the type of effort new owner Tom Dundon expects from his players.Brandon Reed has been a season ticket holder for two years and says McGinn and Rask have "fans for life".