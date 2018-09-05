Carolina Hurricanes players personally deliver some season tickets to fans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --In an effort to step-up community engagement, the Carolina Hurricanes had a handful of players hand-deliver season tickets.
Select families, including the Reed's who live in Raleigh, were lucky enough to be selected.
Canes center Victor Rask and winger Brock McGinn did the ticket drop, then joined a gathering of kids for some street hockey.
McGinn said it's the type of effort new owner Tom Dundon expects from his players.
Brandon Reed has been a season ticket holder for two years and says McGinn and Rask have "fans for life".