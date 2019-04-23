Carolina Hurricanes prove themselves in playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- However this series ends, the Hurricanes have proved something versus the defending champs.They are never going to run out of fight.Twice they were down in a potentially season-ending game six and twice they came back, and it was ultimately a force of will goal from Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn that gave them their winning margin.It came down to the final 20 minutes. With summer staring them in the face, the Canes rose to meet the moment.They had been the better team all night, and in the third did the work to cement that on the scoreboard.Jordan Staal planted himself in front of Braden Holtby and would not be moved until he was able to poke it in. That was after some heavy lifting by McGinn.Justin Williams would follow with a masterful tip in for some cushion.Along the way - Petr Mrazek made some stirring saves.By the end, an incredibly frustrated Alex Ovechkin had taken a penalty, was spewing obscenities at the refs and got jeered off the ice by a ravenously happy Bunch of Jerks.The Canes have said many times over this spring that they've been playing with a "do or die" mentality since the calendar turned over.They were obviously successful, making their first playoff appearance in 10 years.Still, you never know how a young team is going to react when the situation is literally win or go home. No longer a mentality, but reality. The answer? With heart, with skill, with determination. This group isn't ready to call it a season yet.Onto Game 7.Anything can happen.