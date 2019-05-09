Carolina Hurricanes youth and amateur clinics, camps filling up fast for summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, seats to home games aren't the only things selling out.
Their summer camps and clinics are also filling up fast.
"Raleigh has exploded," explained Shane Willis, a former NHL player, and manager of the Carolina Hurricanes Youth and Amateur Hockey Program. "It is selling out quickly. We have 16 spots left in Garner, a few spots at the Iceplex for Raleigh locations, we also have Hillsboro, Greensboro, Charlotte, and we opened a session in Wilmington."
A successful Hurricanes' season always means an uptick in interest for youth programs, but adult leagues are also growing in the Triangle.
"We have so many men's leagues," Willis said. "The women's leagues in Cary, the Trailblazers...Carolina Jr. Hurricanes have full girls teams going around the country showing hockey in the south is here and ready to stay."
The youth programs are for all skill levels and for kids who have never stepped on the ice.
Willis said the First Goal program is tailored specifically for them.
"The First Goal program allows kids ages 5-9 to do that at a very low cost, get seven on-ice sessions and get full hockey equipment and get introduced to the game. So, they can see if they really like playing hockey and want to continue playing in our local youth leagues."
The First Goal program takes players through basic skills at six different stations on the ice.
The programs begin in the summer.
Click here for more information.
