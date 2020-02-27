Sports

Carolina Mudcats hosting job fair Thursday at Five County Stadium

By
Want to spend baseball season hanging with the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium?

The Minor League Baseball team is hiring for multiple positions including stadium operations, box office, bat boys, on-field entertainment, and concessions.

All you have to do is swing by the stadium in Zebulon on Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Mudcats will celebrate their 30th anniversary when the season opens April 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportszebulonbaseballcareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband accused of murdering wife appears in Nash County court
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Officer breaks into burning home to save unconscious man
Weather used to help Harriet Tubman free slaves
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Chapel Hill
Durham Pun Championship crowns the punny and the absurd
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
Show More
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Animals at NC Humane Society need baby socks
Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service
Baseball player who collapsed at tryouts to leave hospital
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
More TOP STORIES News