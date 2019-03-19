Sports

Carolina Mudcats to sport new look, name for 4 games this season

EMBED <>More Videos

The Carolina Mudcats will be sporting a new look and name for four games this season to reach the local Latin and Hispanic community.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Mudcats will be sporting a new look and name for four games this season to reach the local Latin and Hispanic community.

The Mudcats will take on the identity of the Pescados De Carolina during select games.

The new jerseys and hats will feature a skull fish with new vibrant colors.

Fans will be able to purchase merchandise from the Pescados De Carolina brand.

There will also be a sugar skull bobblehead giveaway on May 24.

This is all part of the Minor League Baseball's Copa De La Diversion initiative aimed at embracing local Hispanic communities.

The organization aims to unite people from different cultures to celebrate a common theme- the love of baseball.

These games will feature live music, a festive celebration, and end with post-game fireworks.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportszebulonbaseballlatinohispanic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Police looking for driver who ran from scene of fatal crash in Zebulon
Some Fayetteville hurricane victims still wait for relief -- from Matthew
Fayetteville woman with breast cancer gets surprise trip to Disney
Man charged after exposing self near school days after being released from jail
ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Show More
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Apex in the midst of construction boom with record high number of housing permits
Durham police officer honored for heroic rescue of 2 women trapped in icy creek
NCCU has chance to make history in NCAA Tournament
NC State athletics director calls out NCAA for not selecting Wolfpack
More TOP STORIES News