Carolina Mudcats to sport new look, name for 4 games this season

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Mudcats will be sporting a new look and name for four games this season to reach the local Latin and Hispanic community.The Mudcats will take on the identity of the Pescados De Carolina during select games.The new jerseys and hats will feature a skull fish with new vibrant colors.Fans will be able to purchase merchandise from the Pescados De Carolina brand.There will also be a sugar skull bobblehead giveaway on May 24.This is all part of the Minor League Baseball's Copa De La Diversion initiative aimed at embracing local Hispanic communities.The organization aims to unite people from different cultures to celebrate a common theme- the love of baseball.These games will feature live music, a festive celebration, and end with post-game fireworks.